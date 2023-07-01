Man Charged With Murder For Atmore Deadly Shooting

July 1, 2023

An Atmore man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death last month.

Eric DePaul Mitchell, 44, was charged with murder and discharging a firearm. He remained in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Mitchell allegedly shot Robert Starks of Atmore in the area of Carver Avenue and King Street about 2:15 a.m. on May 29. Starks later died from his injuries.

No motive has been released by the Atmore Police Department.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 