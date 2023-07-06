Man Charged With Fleeing Police In The Same Bullet-Riddled Vehicle Found Previously In Bratt

A vehicle found abandoned with bullet holes in Bratt later resurfaced in Century, and the driver that day has been charged with fleeing from law enforcement.

On June 7, the black Dodge Charger was found riddled with bullet holes on the roadside next to a field on Cecils Road just off North Highway 99, near a Bratt-Davisville Water System water tower. The driver was later located elsewhere.

One June 15, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle on North Century Boulevard at East Highway 4. Deputies said the driver was positively identified as 41-year old Robert Edward Lowrey of Atmore. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Lowrey sped off at a high rate of speed on Hilltop Road, according to the ECSO. The deputy located the vehicle still running and parked in the middle of the road in front of Lowrey’s girlfriend’s house.

Crime scene stickers still surrounded the bullet holes on the exterior of the car.

Lowrey’s gray HeyDude shoes were left at the scene with blood still on them from the shooting and his snapback hat was found in the woodline near the vehicle, an arrest report states.

The deputy was unable to locate Lowrey after searching the area, and a warrant was issued. He was later arrested on a felon charge of fleeing and eluding before being released on a $15,000 bond.