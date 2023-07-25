Male Driver Found Fatally Shot In Atmore

A fatal shooting in Atmore Tuesday is under investigation.

The Atmore police and fire departments were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash on Brooks Lane near King Street just after 5 p.m.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered the driver had been shot,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

The victim was transported to Atmore Community Hospital where he died from injuries.

“Investigators are working to identify the victim’s family and identify a suspect,” McMann said. Additional details were not released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.