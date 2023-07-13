L.C. Stewart

July 13, 2023

L.C. Stewart, age 86, of Stockton, AL passed away on July 12, 2023. He was born on May 3, 1937, in Perdido, AL, to T.C. and Catherine Stewart. He worked as a forestry pulpwood loader. He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Allen Stewart; his sons, Billy Stewart of Rabun, AL and Barry (Angie) Stewart of Stockton, AL; his daughters, Robin Pipkin of Bay Minette, AL, Marie (Toby) Eaton of Bay Minette, AL and Sherry (Paul) Barker of Spring Hill, FL; his sister, Lizzie Bell Skipper of Huxford, AL and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Earl Crook officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Barren Baptist Church Cemetery in Davisville, FL.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. until service time at noon at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

