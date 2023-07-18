Kayaker Reported In Trouble On Escambia River; Flooding Closes Bluff Springs And Cotton Lake Recreation Areas

Authorities responded to reports of an overturned kayaker in trouble Monday on the Escambia River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bluff Springs Recreation area midday. We are told the kayaker was safely brought to shore.

The Bluff Springs and Cotton Lake recreation areas are both closed temporarily due to flooding, according to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

According to the National Weather Service, the Escambia River was at above action stage Monday at about 13 feet and falling.

Pictured: The ECSO responded to the Bluff Springs Recreation Area to assist FWC with reports of a kayaker in trouble Monday. Photo by Cliff Rooker for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.