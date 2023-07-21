Johnston’s Late Heroics Lead Wahoos To Third Straight Win

Troy Johnston had scorched pitches in two previous at-bats, only to come up empty on great defensive plays.

But he didn’t get disappointed the third time he made great contact.

Johnston hit a towering, eighth-inning shot that struck the left-field wall for a go-ahead, run-scoring double, then Jefry Yan followed with another impressive close for his second win as Pensacola beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 4-3 on Mullet Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

In transforming to their alternate identity as the Pensacola Mullets, the Blue Wahoos continued their amazing three-year success against the Trash Pandas. This was their 13th consecutive home win against Rocket City, the Los Angeles Angels affiliate, located in Madison, Alabama near Huntsville.

The Blue Wahoos won all six meetings in 2022 against the Southern League North Division team, after claiming the last four games at home in 2021. The teams meet just once at each ballpark this season.

Rocket City had just tied Thursday’s game on Jeremiah Jackson’s 3-run homer in the top of the eighth against Pensacola reliever Josan Méndez.

Prior to that inning, Mullets starter Jonathan Bermudez had produced his best start of the season. He worked six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with just one walk and eight strikeouts. Included in his performance was pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.

With two outs, he struck out Jackson on a high fastball, then thew a slider down low to strikeout Orlando Martinez to end the inning and his outing.

Pensacola catcher Bennett Hostetler helped provide run support with two solo homers in the third and fifth innings that were both moon shots toward the water beyond left field. After Hostetler hit his leadoff shot in the third, Dalvy Rosario went back-to-back with a blast over the left-center wall.

That 3-0 lead from four hits through seven innings had Pensacola in good shape.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cody Morissette led off with a walk. He then showed his baserunning skills by never hesitating and making a perfect slide to avoid a tag on Johnson’s double for the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, Yan walked the leadoff batter, then struck out the next three batters with a pair of fastballs and a curve to end the game. He has become the team’s go-to closer following Sean Reynolds’ call-up to Triple-A Jacksonville. Yan is 2-1 with a 1.97 ERA to go along with his eight saves.

The Blue Wahoos will try to clinch the series when the homestand continues on Friday.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos