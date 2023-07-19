James J. Henley, Sr.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James J Henley Sr., a beloved son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend on July 13, 2023. James was born in April of 1942 to Lillie Belle Mancil and Cumby A. Booker and later adopted by J. Sam Henley and Lillie when they married. He was the oldest of four with sisters, Brenda Henley Heatherly, Janet Henley Hopkins Scofield, and Wynette Henley Seaman.

James was a graduate of W.S. Neal High School and Southern Union Junior College, where he excelled in both basketball and baseball. His exceptional talents earned him a dual-sport scholarship, highlighting his abilities in both sports. After completing his degree, James was hired at Monsanto near Pensacola, FL, where he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Waldrop. They were married in the summer of 1963 and had a beautiful life together raising their three children and many many pets..

Besides his loving wife, Carol, James is survived by their three children, Rebekah Lyn Henley-Holland, James J Henley Jr, Christopher Jason Henley, their partners and his grandchildren, Ruby Rain Henley and Ella June Henley..

James was a dedicated and hardworking individual, which led to his professional success. But beyond his achievements, it was his good nature and kind heart that truly defined him. He welcomed everyone with open-mind and was an empathetic listener, always offering encouragement to those in need. His ability to make others feel valued and appreciated made him a true blessing to anyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His crooked smile and kind words of encouragement were his signature, making every interaction with him a memorable one.

Not only was James a devoted family man and a friend to many, but he also had a passion for baseball, golf and gardening. His gardening skills started early when as a child he tended the family cotton farm. He knew the meaning of hardwork and patience, enjoying the peacefulness gardening and golf brought him.

James J Henley Sr. will be dearly missed but fondly remembered for his quiet yet powerful presence and simple life philosophy…treat others as you would want to be treated. This proved itself over and over again in the many people he influenced. May his legacy live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the honor of knowing him.

Private services will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to his monument fund.