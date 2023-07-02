Hostetler Homer Helps Blue Wahoos Beat Biscuits

Bennett Hostetler hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a wild 5-3 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday night.

In the bottom of the first, Ronny Simon hit the first pitch of the evening from M.D. Johnson for a solo homer. The Blue Wahoos twice overcame early deficits to tie the game, thanks to a run-scoring sacrifice fly from J.D. Orr in the third and an RBI single from Griffin Conine in the fourth.

Simon again got the best of Johnson in the fifth with a go-ahead RBI single to put the Biscuits up 3-2. Johnson, in his first start since returning from the injured list, allowed three runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings in a no-decision.

In the seventh, Cody Morissette led off the inning for Pensacola with his second double of the night against John Doxakis (L, 4-3). Orr reached on an error, setting the stage for Hostetler’s mammoth blast off the left field videoboard to put the Blue Wahoos up 5-3.

Zach McCambley (W, 1-0) worked 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, highlighted by a nifty escape from a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh. Junior Caminero hit a flyout to right field that would have otherwise scored a run, but Simon made an ill-advised attempt to advance from first to second and Norel González threw him out with a savvy throw before the run crossed the plate for an inning-ending double play.

Jefry Yan (S, 7) got the final six outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Sunday.

Written by Eric Bremer; File photo courtesy Blue Wahoos