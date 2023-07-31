Hilson Named FloridaWest’s New CEO

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance recently named Brian Hilson as their new CEO. His first day on the job will be Tuesday.

With more than 40 years experience, Hilson previous served as the president & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County, president & CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance, and executive director of the Japan-America Society of Alabama, in addition to other roles.

FloridaWest Board Chair Rick Byars said Hilson’s deep experience and successes in economic development initiatives made him a unanimous board choice for the position.

“Brian comes with significant wins in Alabama, a close competitor for business recruitment,” said Byars. “His leadership helped lure Toyota and three Mercedes facilities, which resulted in $2.3 billion in investment and 2,700 jobs. These are just two highlights of dozens of economic development successes under his leadership. We’re excited to get Brian on board and engaged in the community.”

“Pensacola and Escambia County have an impressive track record in recruiting and developing businesses,” said Hilson. “The community has much to offer growing businesses as well as people who want to live and work here. We have excellent leadership already in place, not only at the EDA but throughout the community and Gulf Coast region, and my hope is that we will work closely together to bring more economic prosperity to the region resulting in better opportunities and an improved quality of life for all citizens.”

Hilson replaces former CEO Scott Luth, who left in May and is now vice president of Economic Development & Capital Programs at Space Florida.

The FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance is the designated economic development organization for Pensacola and Escambia County.