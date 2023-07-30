Gibson Road Bridge In Molino Has Been One Lane For Two Years. Now It’s Set For Replacement.

Escambia County is set to award a $2 million contract this week to replace the 64-year old Alligator Creek bridge on Gibson Road in Molino.

It is a 78-foot wood-supported bridge was constructed in 1959 and is currently beyond its designed service life. It’s also listed as being structural deficient, and there is history of the creek overtopping the bridge. In August 2020, the eastbound lane of the bridge was closed after a failed Florida Department of Transportation inspection.

The proposed replacement bridge will be 102 feet long and over 37 feet wide. The bridge will be a three-span precast concrete structure supported by prestressed concrete piles, and the bridge height will be raised above flood levels. Associated roadway improvements on Gibson Road include approximately 463 feet of roadway replacement and widening.

Gibson Road will be closed for the duration of the project, estimated to be 280 days once construction begins.

Only two companies bid on the project, with the low bid of $1,982,623.88 from RJ Gorman Contracting. An additional $238,286.80 contract is set to be awarded to Neel-Shaffer, Inc. for construction, engineering and inspection services.

The Escambia County Commission will consider the contract awards at a meeting on Thursday.

Gibson Road connects Highway 97 and Crabtree Church Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.