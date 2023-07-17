Gas Prices Drop A Few Cents On Average In Florida

Gas prices decreased a few cents on average last week in Florida.

The average price per gallon Sunday in Florida was $3.41, down from $3.46 last week, according to AAA. In Escambia County, the average per gallon was $3.20.

In North Escambia, a low of $2.98 was available at one station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment. In Pensacola several stations were below $3, including a low of $2.97 on Pine Forest Road.

Sunday’s state average remained below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.