FWC Seeks Information On Cantonment Illegal Dumping Suspect

July 28, 2023

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is seeking information from the public on someone dumping illegally in the Cantonment area.

The suspect was caught on camera driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with one notable feature — a black rim on the back passenger side and a silver rim on the front passenger side. Authorities believe the driver is from Cantonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers with a tip that is used can earn a reward up to $3,000.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

