FWC Law Enforcement Report: Snapper Rules, River Rescues

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Major Rondeau and Officers Hahr and Allgood were patrolling offshore and conducted boating safety and resource inspections on two boats. The boats were in possession of undersized red snapper. Both vessel captains were cited for possession of undersized red snapper.

Officers Allgood and Hahr were on patrol and conducted resource inspections on a boat returning from fishing with a large bag of snapper and other reef fish. The man and woman were in possession of 22 vermillion snapper, two over the bag limit. The captain of the vessel was cited for the bag limit violation.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Lewis was patrolling in the Blackwater State Forest when he encountered a camper he had spoken with earlier about litter around her campsite. As he was talking to her, he observed drug paraphernalia on her car hood. The woman grabbed it and tried to bury it in a mud puddle and ignored Officer Lewis’ commands to stop. As he tried to take the woman into custody, her pit bulldog attacked the officer. The woman was subdued and arrested for resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Officers Burkhead, Lugg, and Ramos assisted in a search for overdue boaters who were trapped in severe weather on Escambia River. The boaters had run out of fuel and were lost on Escambia River after going night fishing. The officers located and assisted the boaters safely back to a local boat ramp.

Officers Wilkenson, Lugg, and Burkhead assisted in a search for two kayakers who were caught in severe weather on Blackwater River. The kayakers launched from Bryant Bridge Road and proceeded down river. Swift current from a storm overturned one of their kayaks. They were able to swim to a sandbar. The officers located them and transported them safely back to a boat ramp with the assistance of Munson Fire Rescue.

