FWC Law Enforcement Report: Fillingim Landing Alcohol; Fishing And Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Hahr was patrolling the Fillingim Landing recreation area within Perdido River Wildlife Management Area where many swimmers were present. The sandbars were heavily littered with beer cans and other trash. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all parts of the Perdido River WMA. In a few hours, the officer issued 14 citations for possession of alcoholic beverages and underaged alcohol possession.

Officer Corbin was on patrol when he observed a vehicle braking hard to avoid rear ending another vehicle. The vehicle then began driving down the middle of two lanes of traffic before failing to stay on the roadway during two turns. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver showed signs of impairment and had a strong odor of alcohol. The driver refused to perform the standardized field sobriety tasks and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officers Bower, Corbin, and Hahr were on patrol when they observed a derelict vessel on the shoreline of Ft. Pickens. The keel is buried in the sand and the only propulsion is the sail. The vessel owner was located and advised of the situaiton. The vessel owner was unsure when he could remove the vessel. He was charged with storing a derelict vessel on state waters.

Officer Hahr was on patrol in the Pensacola Pass when he observed a charter vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico. He stopped the vessel to check their catch, and the captain stated they had caught a blacktip shark. When inspecting the shark, Officer Hahr identified it as a spinner shark, a similar species, and provided information about the difference between blacktip and spinner sharks. The spinner shark was approximately 10” under the legal size and the captain was issued a citation for possession of the undersized shark.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Burkhead and Roberson were patrolling Blackwater Wildlife Management Area when they noticed a truck parked with a male and a female on a closed road inside of the management area. When the officers went to address the violation, they found the registered owner of the vehicle to be currently on probation for numerous drug offenses. Officer Burkhead noticed that the female appeared under the influence of some unknown drug. The officers gained consent to search the vehicle and located a large bag of a white crystal substance as well as a glass smoking device under the seat. The male immediately admitted the substance was his. Upon further investigation, they found that the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the amount to be over 14 grams in weight. The subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. The subject was transported and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

Officers Burkhead and Pettey were conducting an investigation involving deer depredation permits. While interviewing with the subject, they noticed he never closed out a current deer depredation permit he was using the night before. The subject was charged with failing to produce and keep a copy of the permit in his possession as well as other deer depredation permit violations.

Officers Burkhead and Wilkenson received a report regarding a vessel that had recently become derelict in Indian Bayou. The officers located the vessel and found it to be in a submerged and wrecked condition. The officers learned the vessel had been sold recently. When the officers located the person who was in last control of the vessel, they conducted an interview and found the subject had capsized the vessel and left it in the water in a wrecked condition. Officer Wilkinson charged the subject with leaving a derelict vessel on state waters.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.