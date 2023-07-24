FWC Law Enforcement Report: Boating Violations, Underage Alcohol

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Corbin were on patrol in the Pensacola pass and observed a vessel with a youth passenger under the age of six years old not wearing a life jacket. A vessel stop was conducted to perform a boating safety inspection. The operator showed signs of impairment and the officers determined it was not safe for the operator to navigate home. The officers placed the operator under arrest for boating under the influence. They also ensured the child was safely reunited with another guardian.

Officers Bower and Ramos were on patrol at Fort McCrae and observed several vessel occupants that appeared to be underage and drinking alcoholic beverages. When the occupants saw the patrol vessel, they began to hide the alcoholic beverages. A vessel stop was conducted to perform a boating safety inspection. The officers determined the three subjects were under the age of 21 and consuming alcoholic beverages. Throughout the stop the operator of the vessel showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for boating under the influence.

Officer Hahr initiated two derelict vessel cases in Bayou Chico. A man and woman took possession of two older sailboats and were unable to keep them operational. Both ended up sinking within a week of each other. The subjects were charged with allowing a vessel to become derelict on state waters.

Officer Hahr was on patrol and conducted a stop on a boat returning from the Gulf of Mexico to conduct a resource inspection. The vessel had a limit of red snapper on board and was on its way back to Alabama. He was issued a notice to appear for possession of red snapper during the closed season.

Officer Hahr responded to assist the Pensacola Police Department with a subject that was observed shooting a bird and then trying to hide it in a dumpster. Officer Hahr identified the bird as a yellow-crowned night heron. The man admitted to shooting his automatic BB gun near the bird but stated he wasn’t trying to kill it. The witnesses on scene stated the man deliberately aimed at the bird and kicked it into the water after it died. While the witnesses called 911, the man took the bird to the dumpster and threw it in behind a mound of trash. The man was charged with taking a protected migratory bird and willful and wanton waste of wildlife.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Long were on patrol and observed a vessel without proper navigation lights displayed. A vessel stop was conducted to address the violation and a resource inspection was performed. It was determined that Officer Bower stopped the same operator the week prior for the same violation. The operator did not have a valid Florida fishing license and was found to be in possession of an undersized seatrout. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for harvesting an undersized spotted seatrout.

Officer Bower was on patrol and conducted a stop on a vessel that was missing vessel registrations numbers. The following day the vessel was listed for rent by a privately owned livery. An investigation revealed the owner was renting his personally owned personal watercraft vessel. A safety inspection was conducted to ensure the subject had all the required documents, permits and safety equipment. It was determined the subject did not have NASBLA-approved boater safety education, boating safety signage, FWC livery permit or a FWC rental form and failed to do an on-the-water demonstration to ensure the subjects knew how to operate the vessel. Officer Bower and Officer Corbin educated the subject about how to become compliant with the livery laws. The subject was issued a notice to appear for not having a NASBLA-approved boater safety and issued warnings for the other violations.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

