Free Dog And Cat Adoptions At The Escambia Animal Shelter

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event through July 31.

Adoptions for all cats and dogs 1 year or older will be free. Puppies will be available for $50 and kittens will be available for $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

“We are proud to participate with Bissell for the first time for their ‘Empty the Shelters’ event,” said John Robinson, Director for the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare. “This will provide opportunities for all of our great dogs and cats to find their new families this summer. Adopting a pet not only gives our homeless animals a second chance, but also creates space that will allow our organization to help many other animals in need of temporary housing. We have a large number of animals available for adoption that will make a great addition to your family.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m