FPL Rates Decreased Slightly In July, But You Might Not Notice

July 2, 2023

Florida Power & Light customers will see a rate reduction on their electric bills beginning in July due to lower than expected natural gas costs, but you may notice.

Beginning with July, a FPL residential customer bill in Northwest Florida for a typical 1,000 kWh usage will decrease $3.95 from $158.86 to $154.91. But FPL said individual customers may see higher bills due to increased usage of air conditioning during the hot summertime.

Recently, the Florida Public Service Commission  approved an additional $359 million reduction to FPL’s 2023 fuel costs.

A reduction of approximately $256 million will be applied to customer bills from July to December 2023. The remaining $103 million reduction will be applied to FPL’s 2024 fuel cost recovery factors.

Utilities do not earn a profit on fuel charges. The fuel and capacity cost component of customers’ bills is set for each calendar year, but mid-course corrections are used when a utility’s costs increase or decrease significantly in the interim.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 