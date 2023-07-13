Food And Backpack Distribution Set For July 22 In Gonzalez

July 13, 2023

A food school backpack distribution will be held Saturday, July 22 in Gonzelez.

The event begins at 8 a.m, with line up no earlier than 7:30 a.m., at the Gonzalez Methodist Church at 2026 Pauline Street. The event will continue while supplies last (a minimum of 300 families).

Rep. Michelle Salzman, the Gonzalez Methodist Church and other community partners are sponsoring the event, which is open to all in need with no eligibility requirements.

“We understand that going back to school is a struggle for many families, so during our Fall Food Distribution, we are also giving away backpacks, courtesy of Ascend Cares, State Farm Tyler Kercher, Kevin Stephens, and Jubilee Church. Along with our food distribution, we want our families to get a good start for the new school year,” Salzman said.

Pictured: A similar distribution was held last July at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 