Firefighters Rescue Kitten From Walmart Parking Lot Storm Drain

Escambia County Fire Rescue recently rescued a kitten from a storm drain at a Walmart Neighborhood Market off Pine Forest Road.

Firefighters from Ensley’s Engine 6 responded to a call and confirmed that the kitten was stuck in the storm drain. They were able to quickly remove the cover and locate the kitten.

The kitten was turned over to the care of the original caller.