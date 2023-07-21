Fire Started In A Grill Before Igniting Home, Boat And RV, ECFR Says
July 21, 2023
Investigators said a grill next to home started a blaze that destroyed a home on Chemstrand Road Wednesday evening.
Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the fire about 6:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Chemstrand Road. They arrived to find most of the structure engulfed in flames, along with a boat and RV.
There were no injuries reported.
ECFR said a grease fire in a grill adjacent to the home caused the structure fire.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
