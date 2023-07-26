FHP Working To ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed On I-10

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Wednesday morning.

The man was walking adjacent to a travel lane on westbound I-10 east of Highway 29 about 4:55 a.m. when he was struck by the front of a pickup truck driven by a 64-year old Pensacola man. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Escambia County EMS.

FHP said the pedestrian has not yet been identified as their investigation continues.