FHP Working To ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed On I-10

July 26, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to identify a pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Wednesday morning.

The man was walking adjacent to a travel lane on westbound I-10 east of Highway 29 about 4:55 a.m. when he was struck by the front of a pickup truck driven by a 64-year old Pensacola man. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by Escambia County EMS.

FHP said the pedestrian has not yet been identified as their investigation continues.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 