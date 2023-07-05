Festive 4th For The Wahoos, But Hostetler’s Homer Not Enough

Specialty uniforms and a holiday-dressed, capacity crowd became the brightest sparkle for the Blue Wahoos on the Fourth of July.

The game itself went the other way.

In their first trip this season into Blue Wahoos Stadium, the Biloxi Shuckers jumped to a big, early-inning lead, then held off Pensacola’s comeback attempts for an 8-5 victory in Tuesday’s sun-splashed start to a six-game series between the Gulf Coast neighbors.

The Blue Wahoos were playing their first home game in 16 days and the first since winning the first half Southern League South Division. This was just the second time in the past 10 years the Blue Wahoos played at home on July 4.

The game time (4:05 p.m.) was designed to allow fans to exit and have an opportunity to take in the Pensacola Symphony concert at the amphitheater behind center field, as well as the annual downtown fireworks show that occurred on a waterfront setup across from Bayfront Parkway.

The Blue Wahoos wore specialty Independence Day designed jerseys, which were auctioned during the game to fans with proceeds donated to Folds of Honor. There was also a pie-eating contest at the end of the first inning.

The Blue Wahoos also honored a long-time usher, who is a decorated military veteran, as a new salute sponsored by Vannoy’s Tires during the grounds crew redressing the infield in the fifth inning.

By then, however, the Shuckers had gained control of the game.

Six of the runs came against Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer, who has been among the team’s most effective in the rotation this season.

On this day, however, Fitterer (4-3, 4.34 ERA) struggled with his fastball and the Shuckers took full advantage. Fitterer allowed a season-high six runs, all of them in the first three innings.

The Shuckers batted around in a five-run third inning that featured four singles and a double, all part of the Shuckers’ 11 hits. In both of the innings Fitterer allowed runs, the frame began with a four-pitch walk.

In the third, leadoff batter Lamar Sparks reached and scored on a fielding error. He then scored again on a bases-loaded walk. In between, Biloxi had five consecutive batters reach base. It led to an early exit for Fitterer, who worked four innings and gave up seven hits – his second-most this season.

The Blue Wahoos got a pair of runs in the sixth on Troy Johnston’s run-scoring double and Griffin Conine’s RBI single. Johnston had another big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 and reaching base all five times with a pair of walks to raise his batting average to .272.

Bennett Hostetler followed in the ninth with a three-run homer with one out. Johnston drew a two-out walk before José Devers flied out to end the game.

The loss evened the Blue Wahoos’ home record at 17-17 and continued the team’s misfortune at their ballpark. On the road, the Blue Wahoos are 27-14, which is how they became the first half Southern League South Division winners.

The second game of the week-long series against the Shuckers is Wednesday night with the Blue Wahoos’ Jake Eder pitching in his first game at Blue Wahoos Stadium since the 2021 season. Eder, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, who is rated the Marlins’ No. 4 overall prospect, dazzled two years ago with a 1.77 ERA with the Blue Wahoos and appearance in the 2021 Futures Game.

The lefthander then had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and started on the recovery road in 2022 when suffering a foot injury that sidelined him until recently. After pitching twice in the past two weeks on the road, Wednesday will be Eder’s much-anticipated return to Blue Wahoos Stadium.

by Bill Vilona, photos Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos