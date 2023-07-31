FDLE Arrests Cantonment Woman For Impersonating An FDLE Agent

A Cantonment woman has been charged with impersonating a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Officer.

FDLE agents arrested 35-year old Bobbie Lei Sales of Novak Road on one felony count of falsely impersonating a police officer.

FDLE agents began their investigation in May after receiving information that Sales identified herself as an FDLE agent. The investigation shows that Sales visited a victim’s home and presented a silver badge while wearing a firearm. She told the victim that he was under investigation and said she would be back in a couple of weeks to search his home, according to investigators.

On a separate occasion, Sales, while having her vehicle repaired at a local dealership, agents said she identified herself as working for FDLE.

FDLE said the agency believes there could be more victims. Anyone that maybe been approached by Sales identifying herself as a law enforcement officer is asked to contact FDLE in Pensacola at (800) 226-8574.