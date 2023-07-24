Eubie Oneal Steadham

With heavy hearts at 6:25 a.m., July 20th, Heaven opened the doors for our daddy, Eubie Oneal Steadham. He was 93 years young and we will miss him dearly. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and everyone’s friend.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Christine O’Connor Steadham, his brothers, Arnold, Clifford, Glenn and Gordon, his sisters, Mildred, LaVerne and Sue. He is survived by his children, Margaret (Steve) White, Brenda (Roy) Stewart, Linda Steadham, Sandy Wyse, Scott (Tammy) Steadham, Michael (Michelle) Steadham, his sisters, Ouida (Bruce) Turner and Gayle Autin. His grandchildren, Aubrey (Brent Walden) White, Jennifer Stewart, Jackie (Josh) Kuechle, Timothy Hurd, Alicia (Derek) Bridwell, Gregory (Amberleigh) Steadham, Mathew (Kayla) Steadham, Spencer Steadham and Gavin Steadham. His Great-Grandchildren, Hayden Harrison, Molly Harrison, Kate Kuechle, Madison Rayfield, Cameron Hurd, Caleb Hurd, Ethan Bridwell, Nathan Cole and Connor Steadham.

He was born in McCullough, AL, September 26, 1929, and lived in Cantonment, FL, since 1953. He grew up farming, hunting and fishing and had a passion for these all his life. He passed his love of these things to his family. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany during his tour of duty. Upon completion of his service to our country, he began his 40-year career in the bagging industry at St. Regis Paper Company in Cantonment.

All of these things did not define him, what defined him was the family he built, there was nothing more important to him than that. It was at St.Regis Paper Company that he met his wife, Christine. He looked across the conveyor and was smitten. They were married within months of their “first date”, which was technically a lunch date at work. They raised their six children together on “Steadham Hill” and welcomed many family members and friends to share their home.

He looked forward every year to the two-day celebration of family and friends, better known as “Eubie Day”. He loved seeing all those that came to celebrate with him and the food they brought. The celebration began when he retired in 1993 and continued through 2020.

His Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. unit noon, Services to follow. Procession at 1 p.m. to Holly Grove Family Cemetery in Gateswood, AL, with graveside services at 2:00 pm.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Aubrey White, Timothy Hurd, Gregory Steadham, Mathew Steadham, Spencer Steadham and Gavin Steadham.

Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home, 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32534. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from noon until 1 p.m., 1985 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL, 32534. A committal prayer service will occur Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 2-2:30 p.m. at Holly Grove Cemetery, Holly Grove Cemetery Road, Robertsdale, A, 36567.