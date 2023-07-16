Escambia Man Charged With Attempted Homicide For Attacking His Father With A Hatchet

An Escambia County man is charged with attacking his father with a hatchet early Saturday morning.

James William Carpenter, 23, was charged with attempted homicide and criminal mischief following the incident on Quail Hollow Boulevard north East Nine Mile Road.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Carpenter became involved in an argument with his father before attacking him with the hatchet. The father was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with lacerations to his farm. An update on his condition was not available.

Carpenter was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.