Escambia Children’s Trust Holding Town Hall Meetings Next Month, Beginning In Molino

July 27, 2023

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) will hold three town hall meetings next month.

The sessions will be held:

  • August 8,  12:30 – 2:30 p.m.  Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A
  • August 9, 5-7 p.m. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West DeSoto Street
  • August 10, 3-5 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Avenue

ECT said they are looking for community input as they craft a strategic plan for the future.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust  to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 