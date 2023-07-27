Escambia Children’s Trust Holding Town Hall Meetings Next Month, Beginning In Molino

The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) will hold three town hall meetings next month.

The sessions will be held:

August 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A

August 9, 5-7 p.m. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West DeSoto Street

August 10, 3-5 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Avenue

ECT said they are looking for community input as they craft a strategic plan for the future.

In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.