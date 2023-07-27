Escambia Children’s Trust Holding Town Hall Meetings Next Month, Beginning In Molino
July 27, 2023
The Escambia Children’s Trust (ECT) will hold three town hall meetings next month.
The sessions will be held:
- August 8, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A
- August 9, 5-7 p.m. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West DeSoto Street
- August 10, 3-5 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Avenue
ECT said they are looking for community input as they craft a strategic plan for the future.
In November 2020, 61% of participating voters in Escambia County supported the creation of the Children’s Trust to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.
