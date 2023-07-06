Eder Leads Wahoos To 3-1 Victory Over Shuckers

Jake Eder’s first start in Pensacola since 2021 resembled so many of the superlatives he produced in the past.

The Blue Wahoos bullpen followed the same lead, too.

Eder, who was one of the top pitching prospects in Minor League Baseball before two major injury setbacks, continued his progression with five scoreless innings, including a bases-loaded escape that became pivotal in the Biloxi Shuckers a 3-1 victory Wednesday.

“It’s good to be out here competing again,” said Eder, who had Tommy John elbow surgery in 2021, then suffered a foot injury in spring training in March when he was slated to join the Blue Wahoos roster on opening day. “I am getting better every start and I am going to keep getting better.

“It’s been almost 22 months since I made my first rehab start (in June) in Jupiter and to be able to go back out and feel the fans, feel the energy, get the adrenaline going and compete… I have been waiting a long time to do that.”

A large crowd (4,567) at Blue Wahoos Stadium saw Eder allow just one hit in five innings. He threw 85 pitches, 48 for strikes, and overcame five walks.

His outing was highlighted after allowing three consecutive walks to start the second inning. He then got a pair of flyouts framed around a strikeout to end the threat.

From that point, he was dominating, facing just one above the minimum batters in the last three innings.

“That is the mental game right there. Just stay relaxed and get more relaxed than I was,” he said. “I just threw one pitch at a time. That’s the mental side of getting through innings like that.”

The trio of relievers who followed were equally effective. Eli Villalobos pitched a scoreless sixth inning, then Zach McCambley followed with five strikeouts while allowing one run in his two innings.

In the ninth, closer Jefry Yan recorded his eighth save. After plunking a batter with two outs, the lefty coaxed a ground out to end the game.

Yan then stayed and signed autographs for all the kids who lined the tunnel entrance from the dugout.

The Blue Wahoos got a solo home run from Cody Morissette in the third inning. Morissette then drew a bases-loaded walk for another RBI in the eighth inning.

Catcher Will Banfield reached on a twin error in the sixth inning and scored on a José Devers RBI single.

From that point, the Blue Wahoos relief corps was as strong as desired to seal the victory.

Eder, ranked the No. 4 prospect in the Miami Marlins system by MLB Pipeline, made his first appearance in Blue Wahoos Stadium since August 13, 2021 when he worked 3.2 innings against the Montgomery Biscuits. He allowed just one hit in the game.

It followed his appearance in mid-July that year in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

He was later placed on the injured list and it led to the Tommy John surgery.

“Been a long way back,” he said.

The series continues Thursday against the Shuckers with Mullet Thursday with Pensacola taking on their alternate identity as the Mullets and wearing their specialty jerseys

Pensacola will have M.D. Johnson (1-2, 5.23 ERA) on the mound against Biloxi’s Tobias Myers (4-3, 6.10 ERA).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos