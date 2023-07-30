Eder Fans Ten As Blue Wahoos Beat Braves 7-2

Jake Eder had his most dominant start since his return from Tommy John surgery, striking out 10 batters over 5.2 one-hit innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Mississippi Braves 7-2 on Saturday night.

Eder (W, 2-1) pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this year, allowing only a Hudson Potts solo homer as the Blue Wahoos secured a series win in their six-game set against the Braves.

Bennett Hostetler led the Pensacola offense, opening the scoring with a two-run double against Luis De Avila (L, 5-6) in the second and adding a two-run homer in the sixth.

Mississippi threatened to tie the game twice, but were shut down both times. In the fifth, a leadoff hit batsman came around to score thanks to an Eder throwing error and a Beau Philip RBI groundout to bring the score to 3-2. With the tying run at third base, Eder struck out Cody Milligan to end the inning.

In the eighth, the Braves loaded the bases with an error and two scratch singles before Jefry Yan (S, 11) entered to face Tyler Tolve representing the tying run in a 6-2 game. Yan fanned the Mississippi catcher on three pitches to end the inning, and returned for the ninth to strike out three more batters and earn his league-leading 11th save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series and road trip against the Braves on Sunday.

written by Erik Bremer