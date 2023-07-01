Eder Encouraging In 4-1 Loss To Biscuits

July 1, 2023

Jake Eder struck out seven batters over 5.0 innings on Friday night, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos offense was kept quiet in a 4-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

Eder (L, 0-1), making just his second Double-A start of the season in his continued return from injury, allowed two runs on four hits in the tough-luck loss. Ronny Simon’s two-run homer in the third inning proved to be all the run support the Biscuits would need.

Mason Montgomery (W, 2-2) turned in his best start of the year for the Biscuits, allowing just a single over 6.0 scoreless innings. Only a Will Banfield homer in the ninth inning prevented Pensacola’s second shutout loss of the season.

The Biscuits added insurance runs against Cristian Charle in the later innings with an RBI double from Mason Auer and an RBI single from Austin Shenton. Two outfield assists from right fielder Griffin Conine prevented Montgomery from collecting two additional runs.

Pensacola ends June with a 13-11 record, their third straight winning month after going 11-10 in April and 18-8 in May.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday.

