ECFR Responds To Fire Alarm At Ernest Ward Middle School

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm Saturday afternoon at Ernest Ward Middle School.

A search found that there was no fire, but the alarm was possibly due to an alarm system fault.

Volunteers from the Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of ECFR responded about 4:15 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.