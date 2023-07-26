DUI Manslaughter Charge Dropped Against Man In Death Of 19-Year Old Pensacola Christian College Student

All charges have been dropped against a man charged earlier this year in a crash that killed a 19-year old Pensacola Christian College student.

Oscar Daniel Martin, Jr. was charged with DUI manslaughter following the March 21 crash on Airport Boulevard.

According to an arrest report, Martin told a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper that he had consumed three beers over the course of three hours before the crash, and the trooper noted in the report that he could “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from (Martin)”. FHP also said Martin “exhibited multiple clues” of being under the influence during a field sobriety check.

But according to the State Attorney’s Office, lab tests conducted at the state lab showed no alcohol in Martin’s system at the time of the crash. A second laboratory in Pennsylvania also found Martin had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

The State Attorney’s Office also said Martin will not face reckless driving charges because there was no evidence that he was driving recklessly before the crash.

FHP said a pickup truck driven by Martin was eastbound when it “drifted” onto the Airport Boulevard sidewalk west of Memory Lane. The pickup truck collided with Jadon Goins, a PCC student who was cleaning up around a college facility, troopers said.

Goins was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.