Driver Crashes Into Highway 168 Bridge Guardrail

A driver escaped injury when he crashed into a bridge guardrail Monday morning on Highway 168 near Bratt.

The driver of a Chevrolet Uplander was eastbound on Highway 168 about four-tenths of a mile west of Pine Barren Road. He drifted out of the travel lane and slammed into the guardrail before spinning out of control onto the bridge. The vehicle came to rest across the bridge, blocking both lanes of traffic.

The adult male declined medical treatment.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

