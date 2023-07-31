Driver Crashes Into Highway 168 Bridge Guardrail

July 31, 2023

A driver escaped injury when he crashed into a bridge guardrail Monday morning on Highway 168 near Bratt.

The driver of a Chevrolet Uplander was eastbound on Highway 168 about four-tenths of a mile west of Pine Barren Road. He drifted out of the travel lane and slammed into the guardrail before spinning out of control onto the bridge. The vehicle came to rest across the bridge, blocking both lanes of traffic.

The adult male declined medical treatment.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, and the Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Driver Crashes Into Highway 168 Bridge Guardrail”

  1. Paul on July 31st, 2023 12:43 pm

    Distracted driving strikes again.





