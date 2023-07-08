DeSantis Awards $35.8 Million For Fiber Broadband In Parts Of North Escambia, Santa Rosa County

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $35.8 million to expand broadband fiber internet access in portions of North Escambia and in northern Santa Rosa County.

In Escambia County, $1,444,738.50 was awarded for a Cox Communications project in portions of Molino, Cottage Hill, Quintette and Cantonment to add 20 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 78 unserved locations with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB.

In Santa Rosa County, $9,648,409.48 was awarded to Escambia River Electric Cooperatives partner Conexon Connect to add 756.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 217 unserved locations with symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1GB to serve portions of the Town of Jay and the unincorporated areas of Allentown, Dixonville, Munson, Pine Level, Springhill and Whitfield.

Also in Santa Rosa County, $24,752,619.75 was awarded to Cox Communications to serve portions of the Town of Jay, Allentown, Dixonville, Munson, Pine Level, Springhill, Bagdad Whitfield, Dickerson, Avalon, Mulat, East Milton, Roeville and Harold.

“I could not be happier and more excited for my friends and neighbors in the greater Cottage Hill and Quintette communities who will be so positively impacted by this project,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “I want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Doug Broxson, Representative Michelle Salzman and Representative Alex Andrade for their continued support of broadband expansion in Escambia County. Also, I want to thank Cox Communications for their continued support of ensuring access to high speed internet in Escambia County and more specifically in District 5.”

“High-speed broadband Internet is important infrastructure for Florida communities and will generate economic development activity and a talented labor force,” said DeSantis. “Florida is proud to make investments in broadband Internet infrastructure that will benefit all Floridians and make long-term impacts in communities across the state.”

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.