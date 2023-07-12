DeSantis Awards $144 million To Century, Escambia County, Pensacola, Jay For Hurricane Sally

Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $144 million to the Town of Century, Escambia County, City of Pensacola and Town of Jay for Hurricane Sally impacts through the Florida Department of Commerce’s Rebuild Florida program. Rebuild Florida provides funding for local governments to strategically rebuild homes and harden infrastructure to prevent or mitigate losses from future disasters through multiple avenues.

“Governor Ron DeSantis continues to make good on his promise to support Northwest Florida communities with vital resources to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Sally,” said Senator Doug Broxson. “Today’s awards will go a very long way to get people back in their homes and build up vital infrastructure to strengthen Northwest Florida’s resiliency in the face of future storms.”

The Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program

The Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program provides funding for local governments to strategically rebuild and harden infrastructure in order to prevent or mitigate losses from future disasters. Communities will receive awards through the Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program for Hurricane Sally for the following projects:

Town of Century ($12,877,137) – to demolish the old Century High School Gym building located on Hecker Road and build a shelter that can also be used as a multi-purpose facility and to make drainage and road improvements at Jefferson Avenue, Freedom Road Bridge and Alger Road Bridge, which were damaged during Hurricane Sally.

– to demolish the old Century High School Gym building located on Hecker Road and build a shelter that can also be used as a multi-purpose facility and to make drainage and road improvements at Jefferson Avenue, Freedom Road Bridge and Alger Road Bridge, which were damaged during Hurricane Sally. Escambia County ($52,946,768) – to build a new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient and resilient Escambia County Area Transit Center and to make regional stormwater drainage improvements in low- and moderate-income neighborhood

– to build a new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient and resilient Escambia County Area Transit Center and to make regional stormwater drainage improvements in low- and moderate-income neighborhood City of Pensacola ($39,686,539.86) – to facilitate a stormwater infrastructure project at Hollice T. Williams Park to improve water quality and reduce stormwater in the area, to repair infrastructure at the Port of Pensacola, and to repair and improve infrastructure at the Fricker Center.

– to facilitate a stormwater infrastructure project at Hollice T. Williams Park to improve water quality and reduce stormwater in the area, to repair infrastructure at the Port of Pensacola, and to repair and improve infrastructure at the Fricker Center. Town of Jay ($5,479,939) – to build a Community Disaster Response Facility and various infrastructure to support disaster response and recovery following a storm event.

The Rebuild Florida Voluntary Home Buyout Program

The Rebuild Florida Voluntary Home Buyout Program reduces the risk of future property loss and recurrent flooding by funding the purchase and re-purposing of residential properties in high flood-risk areas.

Escambia County ($3,170,114)

The Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program

The Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program is designed to support the recovery of economic activity in commercial areas of communities impacted by Hurricane Sally, facilitating the return and recovery of businesses, jobs, and provision of goods and services to the area. Communities will receive awards through the Rebuild Florida Hometown Revitalization Program for Hurricane Sally for the following projects:

Escambia County ($5,000,000) – to improve streetscapes and add solar-powered lighting throughout low- to moderate-income areas by installing 80 new Escambia County Area Transit bus shelters and updating 32 Escambia County Area Transit Bus Shelters.

– to improve streetscapes and add solar-powered lighting throughout low- to moderate-income areas by installing 80 new Escambia County Area Transit bus shelters and updating 32 Escambia County Area Transit Bus Shelters. City of Pensacola ($10,000,000) – to acquire, prepare and rehabilitate a targeted property at West Cervantes and North Pace Boulevard and complete a project at Baptist Hospital.

The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program (HRRP)

The Rebuild Florida HRRP for Hurricane Sally is designed to provide funding for local governments to rebuild, replace or repair homes that were damaged by Hurricane Sally, helping impacted Floridians return to decent, safe and sanitary homes. Communities will receive awards through the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program for Hurricane Sally for the following projects:

Escambia County ($9,000,000)

City of Pensacola ($5,861,500)

The overall awards announced by DeSantis Wednesday totaled $187 million with funds also going to Panama City.

“My administration has prioritized supporting businesses and communities impacted by hurricanes while they get back on their feet,” said DeSantis. “Today, I am happy to announce $187 million in awards to aid in recovery efforts following Hurricane Sally – an important step in helping Northwest Florida recover.”

Pictured: The old Century High School gym on Hecker Road will be demolished and replaced with a new shelter and multi-purpose facility. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.