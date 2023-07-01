Deputy Escambia County Attorney Kristin Hual Receives Association Award

Deputy Escambia County Attorney Kristin Hual received the from the Florida Association of County Attorneys Board of Directors Writing Award. The Waward recognizes those who have made significant contributions to FACA and its program through their leadership and dedication.

“Kristin has worked very hard to serve not just the Escambia County Attorney’s Office, but also our colleagues across the state,” said Escambia County Attorney Alison Rogers. “It is a very well-deserved honor.”

The Florida Association of Counties is a Florida nonprofit corporation whose purpose is to provide a forum for research, advice and discussion in the development of local government law, including technical assistance