Deputies Capture Two After Century Burglary In Progress

July 30, 2023

Two were arrested early Sunday morning after deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Century.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported burglary about 2:20 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue. Deputies and a K-9 were able to quickly capture one suspect. The second was located by deputies and a K-9 in Ensley a short time later.

Jessie Clayton Bell, age 36 of Flomaton, and Robert Zachary Weaver, age 29 of Foley, were both booked into the Escambia County Jail on felony charges of burglary causing $1,000 or more of damage and criminal mischief. Initial bond was set at $52,500 each.

According to jail records, Bell has an outstanding warrant from Escambia County in Alabama, and Weaver was wanted in Baldwin County.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 