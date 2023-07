Cotton Lake, Bluff Springs Recreation Sites Reopened

The Northwest Florida Water Management District has reopened two recreation sites in the Escambia River Water Management Area that had been closed due to flooding.

The Bluff Springs and Cotton Lake sites are now open.

The Cotton Lake and Bluff Springs recreation sites have reopened after a temporary closure due to flooding on the Escambia River. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.