Chumuckla Man Murdered By His Cousin; Strangled And Ran Over By A Golf Cart, SRSO Says

A man was killed Wednesday evening in Chumuckla by his cousin, according to authorities.

Robert Patrick Jernigan, 53, is in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond on a charge of homicide.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a death investigation Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of Schnoor Road at Chumuckla Springs Road.

Deputies arrived to find Stephen Lee Jernigan deceased. According to an arrest report, Robert Jernigan choked the victim and ran over him with a golf cart. Stephen Jernigan was found dead under the golf cart by his wife.

The report states it was the first time Robert Jernigan had been to the home in about six years. The wife told authorities that the men were arguing downstairs before going outside the home. It was about 45 minutes later that Stephen Jernigan was found deceased.

