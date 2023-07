Chosen 10U Wins Montgomery Tournament

The Chosen 10U softball team played up and took first place in a weekend tournament in Montgomery.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the team was forced to play as a 12U tournament team and still finished first place in that bracket. The Chosen 10U team plays out of Century and includes athletes from Northwest Escambia, Century, Jay and Pace.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.