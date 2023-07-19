Carolyn Sue ‘Foley’ Patterson

Carolyn Sue “Foley” Patterson, age 76, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born in Atmore, Alabama, on September 9, 1946, to Bertha and G.P. Foley. She was married to J. Douglas Patterson for 58 years. Sue worked for Escambia County School Board. She had a career as Teachers Aide, Payroll Support and Office Management. Sue was a member of Farm Hill Methodist Church (aka “Fellowship Church”). Sue had a passion for flowers, planting her flower beds, reading, and her church. She especially loved her family; daughters, Melody and Melissa; husband, Doug; and her ever-faithful companion malti-poo “Eli”. She passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family and Eli.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents: Bertha and G.P. Foley; brother, Jimmy Foley; sister, Gwen Chappell; brother-in-law, Cliff Chappell; mother-in-law, Judy Strength and sister-in-law, Paula Smith.

Sue is survived by her husband, J. Douglas Patterson; daughters, Melody Patterson (Ronald) Warren; Melissa Patterson (Phillip) Casper; sisters-in-law, Linda Foley and Pamela Patterson; brother-in-law, Frank Smyer; niece, Lavonda Harrison; nephews, Monte Chappell, Jimmy Foley, Scott Foley; caretakers and friends, Kory Jones and Linda Albritton.

Private graveside service was held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Farm Hill Fellowship Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sue’s lifelong small country church, Farm Hill Fellowship Church, 1251 Muscogee Road #9134, Cantonment, FL 32533 or pulmonaryfibrosis.org, as this disease took Sue, Gwen and Jimmy

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.