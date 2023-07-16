Cantonment Woman Charged With Fleeing From Deputies

A Cantonment woman is in the Escambia County Jail without bond after allegedly fleeing from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Emily Dawn King, 25, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and violation of probation.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger in the area of Broad Street and Pensacola Boulevard for an apparent window tint violation. After the deputy activated the emergency lights his on vehicle, the Charger continue northbound at speeds reaching 60 mph, according to an arrest report. The deputy terminated and last saw the car near Nine Mile Road and Highway 29.

A short time later, another deputy observed the Dodge Charger and attempted a traffic stop near Highway 29 and West Roberts Road. The vehicle abruptly merged across the traffic lanes and ultimately turned on Pompano Road.

Deputies later located King and the vehicle on Ryale Road in Cantonment.

King told deputies that she was the passenger in the car, and her ex-boyfriend was the driver, the report states. She then made additional statements to law enforcement that were redacted from the arrest report.

Four people at the Ryales Road residence told deputies that they did not know why King was there, and she had arrived alone just before law enforcement, according to the ECSO.

Records indicated that King was on probation in a 2017 narcotics case.

The Dodge Charger was seized.