Cantonment Woman Charged With Abusing 5-Year Old At Head Start Site

A Cantonment woman was charged with felony child abuse that occurred while she was employed as a teacher at a Head Start program site in Escambia County, according to authorities.

Cheyenne Nikole Kenny, 23, was booked into the Escambia County Jail this week on the third degree felony charge and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Kenny kicked a 5-year old student in the leg before dragging her across the room and throwing her down on a sleep mat. The report states video exists of the alleged incident, which occurred in March 2023.

While the exact location of the alleged abuse was not released, the State Attorney’s Office identified it as a Head Start program.