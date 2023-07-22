Cantonment Man Facing Drug Trafficking, Possession Charges After Fleeing From Traffic Stop
July 22, 2023
A Cantonment man was arrested on multiple charges after he jumped out and ran following a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Willie Edward Brown, 39, was charged with fleeing and eluding, methamphetamine trafficking, cocaine possession, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Burgess Road and Oakfield Road. They said Brown fled on foot, but he was quickly captured by K-9 Maddox and Deputy Beaty. The ECSO said cocaine was also located in his vehicle.
Brown remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $61,500.
Good job K9 cop. And good job for the officers as well.