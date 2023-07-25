Cantonment Man Charged With Fleeing Deputies At Over 100 MPH

A Cantonment man is facing multiple charges after an alleged battery and fleeing from deputies at speeds topping 100 mph.

Everett Lamont Norman, Sr., 51, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, battery and criminal mischief with property damage. Due to a probation violation charge, he remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department were attempting to located a reported rolling disturbance in a vehicle described as dark colored SUV with no license plate, a missing rear window and a flag hanging from the rear.

Deputies initiated a felony takedown on the driver and vehicle near the intersection of W Street and Massachusetts Avenue. Norman complied at first, but stopped obeying commands and drove away, according to an arrest report.

The vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour on W Street before deputies called off the pursuit near Airport Boulevard. A few minutes later, the vehicle was found wrecked and rolled over in a curve on W Street near Marcus Pointe Boulevard.

Norman attempted to walk away from the crash, but was ordered to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.