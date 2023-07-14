Cantonment Company Honored For Employing Veterans

The Florida Department of the American Legion has presented their annual Employer of Veterans award to ESA South (ESA), a service-disabled veteran-owned small business headquartered in Cantonment.

The award recognizes companies that have shown a demonstrated commitment to employ veterans.

According to ESA, nearly one-third of their employees are veterans, and nearly 40% of their hires this year have served in the armed forces.

“This company is maintaining its growth momentum by actively hiring and retaining a cadre of military veterans and in doing so maintains its cutting-edge competitiveness.” said retired Navy commander Brian K. Harris, PE, ESA’s director of contract compliance,. “In addition to the company’s active employment of veterans and its VA project support, ESA enjoys giving back to the community by generously supporting charitable organizations such the Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Health and Hope Clinic, Children’s Home Society of Florida, Pace Center for Girls, Habitat for Humanity, Wreaths Across America, The American Legion, and the Society of American Military Engineers.”

Founded in 1999, ESA has a nationwide workforce and offices in California, Washington, Missouri, Texas, and Florida. Primarily focused on vertical construction, disaster response and recovery, and demolition and abatement of hazardous materials-ESA has worked extensively throughout the country completing numerous with a contract value up to $50 million dollars for various federal agencies and private sector clients.

ESA is located on Success Drive in the Central Commerce Park.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.