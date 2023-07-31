Burning Pole Causes About 150 Customers To Lose Power In Bratt

About 150 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power Monday morning for about two hours due to a burning power pole in Bratt.

The pole on North Highway 99 about 1,000 feet north of O’Farrell Road nearly burned in two near the top before EREC cut the power to replace it.

North Highway 99 was temporarily closed while the pole was burning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

According to EREC, most of those that lost power were in the area of North Highway 99, Breastworks Road, Perdue Road and North Pine Barren Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.