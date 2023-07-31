Burning Pole Causes About 150 Customers To Lose Power In Bratt

July 31, 2023

About 150 Escambia River Electric Cooperative customers lost power Monday morning for about two hours due to a burning power pole in Bratt.

The pole on North Highway 99 about 1,000 feet north of O’Farrell Road nearly burned in two near the top before EREC cut the power to replace it.

North Highway 99 was temporarily closed while the pole was burning.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

According to EREC, most of those that lost power were in the area of North Highway 99, Breastworks Road, Perdue Road and North Pine Barren Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Burning Pole Causes About 150 Customers To Lose Power In Bratt”

  1. William L O'Farrell on July 31st, 2023 1:02 pm

    Thanks to the professional crew from EREC for the speedy repair! They are the best!!!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 