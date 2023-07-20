Da’Quavion Snowden Found Guilty Of Ladarius Clardy Murder

July 20, 2023

Da’Quavion Snowden was found guilty Thursday of the July 2021 murder of 18-year old Ladarius Clardy.

Snowden, 23, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder  for the death of Clardy and injuring 19-year-old Eric Young. He will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Clardy, a former standout Pine Forest High School quarterback, was found shot dead in a vehicle crash about 1 a.m. on July 1, 2021. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine. Authorities say the murder was a case of mistaken identity. Young was also shot in the incident and survived.

Da’Quavion Snowden’s brother Amos Dehontiquan Snowden, Jr. is awaiting trial in the case and is due back in court in late September.

Charges in the case were dropped against Timothy Donaill Knight, Terrell Taquez Parker and Kobie Lashun Jenkins, Jr. due to a lack of evidence.

Comments

2 Responses to “Da’Quavion Snowden Found Guilty Of Ladarius Clardy Murder”

  1. ensley boy on July 20th, 2023 2:10 pm

    Wonder why he didn’t qualify for the death sentence?

  2. JTV on July 20th, 2023 1:59 pm

    This one needs that injection of the sweet concoction of death while strapped to a gurney.





