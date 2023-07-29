Braves Top The Wahoos 4-1 Friday Night

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their five-game winning streak come to a close on Friday night with a 4-1 loss to the Mississippi Braves.

Despite plenty of opportunities, the Blue Wahoos went 1-for-11 with men in scoring position and were victimized by some bad luck in yet another low-scoring game in Mississippi.

The Braves took the game’s first lead in the second on a solo home run from Drew Lugbauer and an RBI single from Beau Philip. Lugbauer’s home run was his 15th of the year, and 16th in his career against Pensacola to lead all active Southern League players.

Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham (W, 1-0) lived on the edge through 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing doubles to Will Banfield and Norel González that nearly cleared the outfield fence but stayed in the ballpark. He outdueled Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermudez (L, 2-3), who allowed four runs over 5.0 frames in the loss.

Jesse Franklin V doubled the Mississippi lead to 4-0 in the fifth with a two-out, two-run double. The Blue Wahoos scored their lone run on a Dalvy Rosario RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning, and saw an eighth-inning rally come up short before Kyle Wilcox (S, 3) locked down the Braves win in the ninth.

Luarbert Arias struck out three batters in 2.0 hitless innings of relief for the Blue Wahoos in his Double-A debut.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Braves on Saturday.

written by Erik Bremer