Beulah Middle FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention

July 19, 2023

The Beulah Middle School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

  • Received an award for 100% FFA membership
  • Received trophy for fourth place meats judging team in the state
  • Received a trophy for second place aquaculture team in the state
  • Colin Duarte competed in the extemporaneous public speaking contest
  • Alumni Gabriel Flores came in 4th in the state in the creed speaking competition
  • Parliamentary procedure team came in third in the state
  • Jayden Williams performed his talent in front of thousands of people on stage at convention
  • Mikayle Salvadora competed on state in a music competition

In addition, Beulah Middle FFA was able to donate over 2,300 food items to people in need thanks to generous supporters and friends. They placed second in the annual food drive.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 