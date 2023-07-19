Beulah Middle FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention

The Beulah Middle School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.

Received an award for 100% FFA membership

Received trophy for fourth place meats judging team in the state

Received a trophy for second place aquaculture team in the state

Colin Duarte competed in the extemporaneous public speaking contest

Alumni Gabriel Flores came in 4th in the state in the creed speaking competition

Parliamentary procedure team came in third in the state

Jayden Williams performed his talent in front of thousands of people on stage at convention

Mikayle Salvadora competed on state in a music competition

In addition, Beulah Middle FFA was able to donate over 2,300 food items to people in need thanks to generous supporters and friends. They placed second in the annual food drive.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.