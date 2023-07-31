Berry Homers, But Blue Wahoos Fall to Braves In Series Finale

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn’t end their weeklong road trip with a win, falling 10-5 to the Mississippi Braves on a hot Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Berry was a bright spot, as the Miami prospect capped his first week at Double-A with his first Blue Wahoos homer in the sixth inning of a losing effort.

Cody Morissette got the Blue Wahoos on the board in the second inning with a little help from Victor Mesa Jr. at second base. Morissette flied out to deep right field, but Mesa was able to tag and advance two bases to score the game’s first run.

M.D. Johnson (L, 1-4) ran into trouble in the bottom of the second, allowing three runs on three hits to give the Braves a 3-1 lead. Drew Campbell and Cal Conley hit RBI singles, while Cody Milligan added an RBI double.

The Braves added a run in the fifth on a Luke Waddell RBI double, and blew the game open with a five-run sixth against the Pensacola bullpen. Cade Bunnell hit a solo homer, and Campbell, Waddell and Drew Lugbauer added RBI singles to stretch their lead to 9-2.

That would be more than enough for Mississippi’s Domingo Robles (W, 6-7), who allowed only two runs over 6.0 innings in a quality start. The Blue Wahoos tacked on three runs in the late innings on a Morissette homer and RBI singles from Mesa and Will Banfield, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

With an eighth-inning triple, his fifth of the season and ninth of his Pensacola career, José Devers tied former Blue Wahoo Jose Siri for the most triples in franchise history.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday.

written by Erik Bremer